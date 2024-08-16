WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA World Championship Match Announced For TNA Emergence 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2024

TNA World Championship Match Announced For TNA Emergence 2024

Nic Nemeth is set to defend his TNA World Championship at Emergence in a high-stakes 60-minute Iron Man match against Josh Alexander.

On the August 15 episode of TNA iMPACT!, Nemeth and Alexander battled in a grueling main event, but neither competitor could secure the victory, as the match ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. With no clear winner, the rivalry between these two top stars will reach its climax at Emergence, where they will push their limits once again, this time with no time for draws.

Matt Hardy Shares Inside Scoop on Meeting with WWE During SummerSlam Weekend with Brother Jeff

During his podcast, Matt Hardy shared insights about a recent encounter with WWE during SummerSlam weekend, detailing the experience alongsi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2024 02:40PM


 
 


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #emergence #nic nemeth #josh alexander #iron man match

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88949/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π