TNA World Championship Match Announced For TNA Emergence 2024

Nic Nemeth is set to defend his TNA World Championship at Emergence in a high-stakes 60-minute Iron Man match against Josh Alexander.

On the August 15 episode of TNA iMPACT!, Nemeth and Alexander battled in a grueling main event, but neither competitor could secure the victory, as the match ended in a 30-minute time limit draw. With no clear winner, the rivalry between these two top stars will reach its climax at Emergence, where they will push their limits once again, this time with no time for draws.

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against @Walking_Weapon in a ONE HOUR Iron Man Match at #TNAEmergence LIVE Friday August 30 on TNA+!



Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/LoHD9Rg8B1 pic.twitter.com/tXbvcFYlTt — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 16, 2024





