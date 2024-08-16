Shawn Michaels Weighs In on WWE NXT's Evolving Partnership with TNA Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with Iridian Fierro for WGN Radio, Shawn Michaels discussed the ongoing collaboration between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, stating:

"Well, look, that’s obviously incredibly intriguing and interesting right now. I think we are still in the very beginning stages of that, exploring the different possibilities, and those are all things we’re going to look at going forward. I’m obviously very pleased to know that these are partnerships that WWE is now open to, and I think that makes for unlimited possibilities.

Now, what the specifics of all of those are as we go into the future, that’ll be decided by people certainly more important than me. For me, getting to be the benefactor of having all these different talents at your utilization is very exciting for us. As we continue to explore those opportunities going forward, I think it’s going to make for some pretty fantastic dream matches that are possible out there that I think a lot of people are going to want to see."