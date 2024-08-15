AEW Confirms "All In" Stadium Show in Texas for July 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW's long-rumored stadium show in Texas has officially been confirmed. On Thursday, the promotion announced that "All In" will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 12th. This event will be the first professional wrestling show ever held at the venue, home to Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers.

In the lead-up to the event, AEW is planning "a series of events in Arlington," with further details and ticket information to be announced later.

During a press conference with city officials, AEW President Tony Khan also confirmed that "All In" will return to London in 2026. Khan described the Texas event as "the first-ever stadium show in the United States," despite AEW having run several shows at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, including an upcoming event this September.

Just last month, when asked about the possibility of a stadium event in Texas, Khan downplayed the rumors, stating, “It’s not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future. But it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting.”

This summer, AEW launched its inaugural residency at Arlington’s Esports Stadium for its weekly Collision show, alongside Ring of Honor tapings. The residency, which began in July, concludes this Saturday.

The "All In" event is being produced in collaboration with AEW, REV Entertainment, the Arlington Sports Commission, and the City of Arlington. It remains unclear what financial incentives have been offered to AEW for hosting the event.

This announcement is one of several teased by Khan this week, with many speculating it could be related to a new TV rights deal. Additionally, news broke this week that AEW is in advanced planning for their first-ever visit to Australia in 2025, which may also feature a stadium show—though this has yet to be officially confirmed.