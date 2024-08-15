Mark Henry and JBL Defend Vince McMahon Amidst Controversy Surrounding Allegations

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently appeared on the Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw podcast, where he and JBL shared their thoughts on Vince McMahon. Here are some key quotes from their conversation:

Mark Henry: “He [Vince]’s going through a tough time and all of the stuff that happened recently... I never saw none of that. I never heard no negativity like that. Him playing a damn joke on me was the worst of it... but it was nothing remotely bad that I had to say about Vince, and I took some heat for saying that before. People were like, ‘You’re being insensitive, and there’s other people that suffered.’ I said, ‘Yeah, but some of those people that y’all talking about, their suffering got worse when the money ran out. Like, where was the suffering when they were getting BMWs and a million dollars? Did that pacify the suffering? Because if you are suffering, you should suffer all the time, right? Nothing should get in the way of that. I don’t know. I just come from a different time.”

JBL echoed Henry's sentiments, saying, “I agree. I have no idea what happened and what’s truth and what isn’t, and I’m not diminishing any of it. I’m just telling you about my personal relationship. That’s all we can speak about. I had a personal relationship with Vince, and it was fantastic. He was very good to me and very good to a lot of the old guys that he didn’t have to be good to.”

Henry also recalled Vince McMahon's generosity towards WWE legends: “I think about all the times that I was in the office, and Mark Carrano would come in. Vince would be like, ‘Hey, how many legends are going to be at this event?’ He would say, ‘There needs to be at least 10 to 15 guys that can get a payday. Call them.’ He didn’t have to do that. So when you saw old guys showing up, Baron Von Raschke and people, and Vince handing them $1,500, he didn’t have to do that. He wanted a historical presence on the show, but he also wanted to give them a payday.”