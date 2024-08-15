WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Beth Phoenix Confirms WWE Contract Expiration: “I Am Currently a Free Agent”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

Beth Phoenix, also known as "The Glamazon," is no longer under contract with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

In a new interview on “INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet,” WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix confirmed the recent reports about her WWE contract expiring, officially making her a free agent with the freedom to sign elsewhere.

“I am currently a free agent,” Phoenix revealed. “I have a great relationship with WWE. I treasured my time there. I feel like there are more opportunities that have presented themselves, and I feel the motivation now to explore what else is out there and discover more about myself.”

Phoenix added, “My relationship with WWE hasn’t changed. I have so many friends there and I appreciate and enjoy the product as I always have. I love NXT. I have a special place in my heart for NXT and the system. Watching people grow and experience the excitement of developing themselves for the big stage is something I cherish. I love WWE and always will.”


