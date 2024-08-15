VP Jennifer Pepperman Knew AEW Was the Right Fit "Immediately" After Meeting Tony Khan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

After meeting with Tony Khan, Jennifer Pepperman "immediately" knew that AEW was the right place for her.

In February, Pepperman transitioned from WWE to AEW, stepping into the role of Vice President of Content Development. She had been with WWE since 2017, where she served as a senior writer/producer on the creative team.

During her time at WWE, Pepperman worked closely with Mercedes Moné. Interestingly, her move to AEW coincided with Moné’s arrival as well. In an interview with AEW Unrestricted, Pepperman shared that her journey to AEW began with a conversation with Moné. This conversation set the wheels in motion for her eventual meeting with Tony Khan, which solidified her decision to join AEW:

"It initially started with a conversation with Mercedes. I worked very closely with her at WWE. And so it sort of started as a conversation of she has this really great opportunity to come to this really great company and would I have any interest in coming along with her. First, I have to say I adore Mercedes — not only as a person but as a talent. She’s one of those people, she’s just really, really special. She’s someone who has been a pioneer in this industry. People talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings, well that’s exactly what Mercedes has done. She’s so inspiring to me. I think Mercedes doesn’t even actually know how talented she is.

We just really connected creatively. I love the creative process. What I love most about the creative process is that it’s collaborative. I believe the creative process is best when it’s collaborative, and Mercedes is a really great collaborator. We work really well together, and I just believe in her so much. The WWE was a really great place for me. I worked with a lot of really great people there. I have a lot of friends there. I wish them well. But for me, Mercedes and I, our working relationship was really unique and really special. And so, it was a chance to continue that journey wherever it might take us."

Pepperman further emphasized how her meeting with Tony Khan confirmed her decision:

"I have to say one other thing though about coming to AEW. That was the first step and when I met with Tony [Khan], I immediately wanted to come work here. From his creativity, his passion, his joy, his love for professional wrestling, his mind. So, Mercedes was the first step and as soon as I met Tony, I was like, ‘I need to be here.’"

Since joining AEW, Pepperman has collaborated with several talents, including Dustin Rhodes, Undisputed Kingdom, Athena, Billie Starkz, and Bryan Danielson.

“Whoever I can work with, I would love to work with,” Pepperman shared.

Before her career in WWE/AEW, Pepperman won three Daytime Emmy Awards for her work directing soap operas.