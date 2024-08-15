Raquel Rodriguez Shares Encouraging Health Update

Raquel Rodriguez recently provided an update on her health.
She shared via her Instagram stories that she's currently in Therma, Florida, where she's visiting the Alliance Regenerative Center for some bloodwork. Raquel noted that Alliance Regenerative is working alongside RejuvStem for cellular therapy. She mentioned that the treatment has greatly improved her skin, making it look and feel better than it has in months.
Back in January, Raquel revealed her diagnosis of Mast Cell Activation Syndrome. She has not competed in a WWE match since the February 26th episode of Raw.
Raquel Rodriguez’ skin looking good & healthy. Possible return soon. #WWE pic.twitter.com/5xslUM8iA4— Javi (@iFollowSP0RTS) August 14, 2024
