SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Taping Results from Norfolk, Virginia

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

On August 14, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) taped matches and segments for the upcoming August 16 episode of AEW Rampage at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The following spoilers for the event have been reported via Cagematch:

The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii) secured a victory over The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) and The Butcher, who was accompanied by Erica Leigh.

Nyla Rose claimed a decisive win against Erica Leigh in singles competition.

Nick Wayne (accompanied by Killswitch & Shayna Wayne) triumphed over Kip Sabian in what was a highly anticipated match.

The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher & Rush), managed by Don Callis, defeated the team of KM & Rhett Titus.

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin), with Action Andretti & Leila Grey in their corner, emerged victorious against MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden).