Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for FTW Championship Officially Set for AEW All In

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Another Title Showdown Set for AEW All In: Chris Jericho Defends FTW Championship Against HOOK

Chris Jericho is set to defend the FTW (For The World) Title against former champion HOOK at AEW All In, taking place on August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London. The challenge was issued by The Learning Tree during the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, and HOOK accepted without hesitation. Before this clash, however, HOOK must first face Big Bill on the August 21st episode of Dynamite in Cardiff.