WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for FTW Championship Officially Set for AEW All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

Chris Jericho vs. HOOK for FTW Championship Officially Set for AEW All In

Another Title Showdown Set for AEW All In: Chris Jericho Defends FTW Championship Against HOOK

Chris Jericho is set to defend the FTW (For The World) Title against former champion HOOK at AEW All In, taking place on August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London. The challenge was issued by The Learning Tree during the August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite, and HOOK accepted without hesitation. Before this clash, however, HOOK must first face Big Bill on the August 21st episode of Dynamite in Cardiff.

Major Stipulation Added to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In

The August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite saw tensions explode between Jack Perry and Darby Allin, culminating in a brutal backstage brawl. T [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 15, 2024 11:09AM


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #uk #united kingdom #chris jericho #hook

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88934/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π