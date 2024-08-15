WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Major Stipulation Added to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

The August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite saw tensions explode between Jack Perry and Darby Allin, culminating in a brutal backstage brawl.

The confrontation took a dangerous turn as Perry gained the upper hand, brutally assaulting Allin and nearly causing serious injury before security intervened. Despite the interruption, Perry made a shocking declaration, demanding that their upcoming TNT Championship match at AEW All In be contested in a Coffin Match.

AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in confirming the stipulation, adding even more intensity to what promises to be a heated encounter.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW International Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Casino Gauntlet Match:
Winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Title

Pre-show Match:
Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii


Tags: #aew #all in #london #wembley stadium #uk #united kingdom #jack perry #darby allin #coffin match

