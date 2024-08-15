Major Stipulation Added to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

The August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite saw tensions explode between Jack Perry and Darby Allin, culminating in a brutal backstage brawl.

The confrontation took a dangerous turn as Perry gained the upper hand, brutally assaulting Allin and nearly causing serious injury before security intervened. Despite the interruption, Perry made a shocking declaration, demanding that their upcoming TNT Championship match at AEW All In be contested in a Coffin Match.

AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in confirming the stipulation, adding even more intensity to what promises to be a heated encounter.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:

Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW International Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Casino Gauntlet Match:

Winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Title

Pre-show Match:

Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii