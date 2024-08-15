Major Stipulation Added to TNT Championship Match at AEW All In

The August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite saw tensions explode between Jack Perry and Darby Allin, culminating in a brutal backstage brawl.
The confrontation took a dangerous turn as Perry gained the upper hand, brutally assaulting Allin and nearly causing serious injury before security intervened. Despite the interruption, Perry made a shocking declaration, demanding that their upcoming TNT Championship match at AEW All In be contested in a Coffin Match.
AEW President Tony Khan wasted no time in confirming the stipulation, adding even more intensity to what promises to be a heated encounter.
Title vs. Career: AEW World Championship Match:
Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
AEW Women’s World Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker
AEW TNT Championship Coffin Match:
Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW International Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Casino Gauntlet Match:
Winner will receive a future shot at the AEW World Title
Pre-show Match:
Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii
