PAC Lays Down the Gauntlet for AEW International Championship at All Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2024

After earning a #1 contender spot weeks ago, the 'Bastard' PAC is not backing down, even after being sidelined by Will Ospreay's demand for a rematch with MJF at All In.

On the August 14th episode of Dynamite, PAC cut a fierce promo, declaring that he will face whoever emerges victorious at All In for the AEW International Championship at All Out. While AEW has yet to officially confirm the match, it could potentially be the first match announced for the event, which is set to take place on September 7th at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Additionally, a rumored match between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland could also be on the card.

AEW Dynamite Results (August 14, 2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Mat [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Aug 15, 2024 02:14AM


Tags: #aew #all out #pac

