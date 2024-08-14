Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, August 14, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (AUGUST 14, 2024): NORFOLK, VA.

This week's show kicks off with a live shot inside Chartway Arena as Excalibur welcomes us to the show on commentary.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts is shown in the ring. He begins the formal ring introductions for our opening contest, which is one of two championship bouts scheduled for tonight. The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone is introduced, and makes her way out accompanied by Kamille.

A confident "CEO" settles in the ring with "The Brickhouse" by her side, and raises her TBS Championship high in the air. The theme for her opponent hits, and out comes former AEW Women's World Champion with her sights set on earning her way into the AEW ALL IN 2024 pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

Mone and Shida lock up at the bell. Mone breaks free and pie-faces Shida. Fans chant "Shi-da! Shi-da!" as she backs Mone into the ropes, and gives her a clean break. Shida hits a big move and looks to follow up, charging at Mone in the corner, but "The CEO" moves and gets Shida in a cross-face on the mat.

Shida hits a series of strikes and connects with a hurricanrana that brings Mone down to the mat. She climbs up on Mone and does the ten-punch spot on her in the corner. Shida takes Mone down with a side suplex into a cover for a count of two.

Mone crawls through the ropes for a word with Kamille, and then grabs Shida in the ropes and slams her face-first into the top turn buckle. Shida fights back, but then Kamille trips her up from ringside. Shida fights back with a tilt-a-whirl back-breaker to Mone.

The Japanese veteran sets Mone over the ring apron under the bottom rope and heads out to the floor. She backs up and gets ready to run, but Kamille stands in front of Mone to protect her. While distracted with that, Mone hits a big running Meteora off the ring apron to Shida on the floor.

On the ropes, Mone knocks Shida down and connects with another Meteora, this time in the ring. She immediately follows up with a cover, but only gets a count of two. Fans break out in dueling "Let's go Shida!" and "C-E-O!" chants.

Mone hits a Three Amigos series of suplexes on Shida, who blocks the final one and counters with a falcon arrow for a two-count. Shida looks for her finisher, but Kamille pulls Mone out to the floor to save her. Shida hits Kamille with a dropkick and blasts her with "Kendo stick, Jones," as Taz calls it. Gotta love Taz.

Kamille decks Shida from behind as Mone had the referee tied up in the ring. Mone immediately follows up by dragging a lifeless Shida into the ring and connecting with her Mone-Maker finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Mone retains her TBS title and moves on to the Britt Baker match at ALL IN.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Britt Baker Strikes!

After the match, Kamille and Mone are celebrating in the ring when the familiar sounds of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.'s theme hits. Kamille exits the ring and heads up the ramp to meet her, but Baker never comes out.

She thinks she sees her in a mask in the crowd, so she yanks her over the barricade and stomps her out, only to realize it's not her. Baker emerges through the crowd on the other side of the ring, and slides into the ring behind Mone, who is holding a kendo stick and waiting for her.

Baker beats her down and looks to put her in her LockJaw finisher, but Kamille yanks Mone out to save her. The two stare each other down, while Baker poses with the TBS title, which Mone left in the ring while fleeing the scene.

Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal

We see footage from after last week's AEW Dynamite, which featured Hangman Page brawling with Jeff Jarrett and his crew. Back live, Renee Paquette interviews Jay Lethal ahead of his upcoming scheduled bout against Hangman. As they talk, Hangman hits the scene and ambush-attacks Lethal.

He beats Lethal into the arena and brawls with him down to the ring as fans chant "Cowboy sh*t! Cowboy sh*t!" Taz points out on commentary that Hangman is from Virginia, where the show is located tonight in Norfolk. The ref calls for the bell when they enter the ring and the match starts hot.

Lethal immediately starts fighting back. He knocks Hangman out to the floor and hits several tope suicida dives through the ropes to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. Hangman fights back, connecting with a Dead Eye on the hard part of the ring apron.

On the floor, Hangman bounces Lethal into the steps and over the barricade. When we return from the break, we see the action has resumed inside the ring, and Hangman Page is again in a clear-cut offensive lead. Hangman hits a vicious Death Valley Driver for a very close two-count.

Hangman's bottom lip is bleeding, prompting the commentators to question if he's having flashbacks of his violent Texas Death Match against reigning AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Meanwhile, Lethal takes over on offense and tries over-and-over again with various roll-ups, only to get two.

Page goes for a Dead Eye, but Lethal avoids it and counters with a figure-four leg lock. Hangman gouges Lethal's eyes to escape and decks him, before positioning himself for the Buckshot Lariat. The camera shows a tight close up of Hangman with the psycho peepers as he stalks Lethal for the Buckshot Lariat. He hits it and gets the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

A Special Look At MJF vs. Will Ospreay At ALL IN

Footage is shown of MJF successfully defending his AEW American Championship against Michael Oku at RevPro's Summer Sizzler, and trying to hit the Tiger Driver '91 on his fiancée' after the match, until Will Ospreay ran out to make the save.

The commentators promote their showdown for the title at ALL IN and an elaborate video package airs to promote the highly-anticipated title tilt at Wembley Stadium on August 25. After the segment, we learn that MJF and Will Ospreay will go face-to-face on next week's ALL IN "go-home" Dynamite.

PAC Makes Big Announcement For ALL OUT

When we return, "The Bastard" PAC is featured in a backstage promo segment. He announces that on Sept. 7, he will be challenging for the AEW American or International Championship at ALL OUT against the winner of MJF vs. Will Ospreay from ALL IN.

Darby Allin, Jack Perry Brawl

We shoot to a promo segment from Darby Allin, who is still wearing his super fluffy pink coat. Yeah, that one. He talks about Jack Perry being a spoiled friend of The Young Bucks who got his job because of who his friend are.

He says he's gonna end things between them at ALL IN. Back inside the arena, his theme hits and out he comes for scheduled action, only to be attacked from behind by "The Scapegoat" himself. Perry drags Darby to the back and shuts a garage door on him.

We head to another commercial. After we return a few segments later, the commentators inform us that before this break, a Coffin Match challenge was issued for ALL IN. Tony Khan has made it official.

A Film Mariah May, A Marina Shirakawa Interview By Renee Paquette

"A film by 'The Glamour' Mariah May" airs, where she burns photos of "Timeless" Toni Storm and talks about how Storm will obsess over her forever. On the other hand, her time is now and maybe one day she'll look out the window and wonder "whatever happened to that Toni Storm?"

She says they're both gonna die, she'll just get to write the eulogy. After this wraps up, Renee Paquette talks with STARDOM's Mina Shirakawa backstage. Mina is in her serious voice this week. She says she hasn't spoken to Mariah May since her changes and just hopes no one gets hurt at ALL IN.

AEW ALL IN Casino Gauntlet No. 1 Spot Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly

Inside the arena, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly each make their respective ring entrances for our next match of the evening, a triple-threat match to determine who gets the No.1 spot for the Casino Gauntlet scheduled for AEW ALL IN 2024.

After the bell sounds to get things started, we see some fast-paced, back-and-forth action with all three going at it. Things quickly end up on the floor. After Cassidy hits a couple of high spots that pops the Norfolk crowd, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Strong in the offensive driver's seat, controlling the action in the ring. When O'Reilly starts to slow him down and Cassidy starts fighting back in the lead, The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett run out with a steel chair.

The chair gets set up in the ring, but before they can use it, Mark Briscoe and Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration run out to make the save. After order is restored, Cassidy settles into the offensive lead following a quick comedy spot as he takes a seat in the chair entered into the mix moments ago.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a second mid-match commercial break as this high stakes three-way bout continues. When we return, we see Cassidy nearly win a few times until Strong and O'Reilly hit a double-team spot on him, with O'Reilly unaware he was sweeping the legs of his Conglomeration pal.

Cassidy rolls up O'Reilly while he's setting up the armbar on Strong. Cassidy gets the win and the No.1 spot in the Casino Gauntlet at AEW ALL IN. The winner of that match earns a shot at the AEW World Championship.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Claudio Castagnoli, Kazuchika Okada Go Face-To-Face

Backstage, Renee Paquette moderates a face-to-face between Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada of The Elite. Castagnoli gives a very serious promo about the significance of the title and the match, only for Okada to mock him in response.

Okada closes with, "Good luck, bitch," and walks off. Castagnoli tells Paquette he hopes he doesn't lose to this clown version of Okada, who is only interested in making his friends laugh.

He hopes "The Rainmaker" shows up next week in Cardiff and he kicks his ass and takes the AEW Continental Championship. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

HOOK Calls Out Chris Jericho, Who Gives Him Some Challenges

Backstage, Renee Paquette is with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. He claims he called The Bang Bang Gang vs. The House of Black right down the middle on AEW Collision last week. Neither team could answer the ten count and that's on them. He says he will hold every title in AEW at the same time.

He tells Paquette he doesn't like her tone and makes her leave. He brings up Nick Wayne's match against "father-less loser" Kip Sabian on AEW Rampage.

When that wraps up, Tony Schiavone is in the ring and he introduced "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" HOOK. He gives him the Sting treatment. "It's HOOK!" He comes out with his eye patched up. He talks, in old-school Taz fashion, right in the camera while gritting his teeth and telling Jericho he left him one eye and that's a problem for him.

He wants to fight him here tonight for the FTW title. Chris Jericho comes out with the rest of "The Learning Tree" at the top of the stage. "Hi guys! Hi HOOK!" Jericho says next week in Cardiff, he faces "The Redwood" Big Bill. Bill says he's gonna beat HOOK down and shove him straight up Taz's ass. Bryan Keith yells, "Straight up his ass!"

Jericho says if he can get past that, he'll see him at Wembley for a FTW title match, but it will be his last one ever. HOOK says he's looking forward to dumping "Big B*tch" on his head and tearing Jericho limb from limb. He tells Jericho after Wembley, he'll never -- ever -- be the same, again! That sounded familiar. We head to another commercial.

AEW World Tag-Team Championship

The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Acclaimed

When we return, we immediately hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for The Young Bucks. Out comes Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to a long, drawn out ring introduction by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts. The Elite duo and AEW EVPs head to the ring for their latest defense of the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

As they are slowly coming down the entrance stage, they are ambushed from behind and attacked by The Acclaimed duo of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. When Bowens and Matthew Jackson settle inside the ring after a few minutes of brawling around the ringside area, the bell sounds to officially start the match.

"Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn shows up as Bowens settles into the early offensive lead in the ring. He tags in Caster and the two hit a double back-elbow to Matthew before a double hip-toss sends Nicholas sailing over the ropes, where he crashes and burns down below on the floor at ringside.

Nicholas finally tags in and after some double-team spots from the champs, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see The Acclaimed back in the lead, but when they play with the crowd too long during a double-team "Scissor me timbers" spot off the ropes, The Young Bucks take back over.

The referee catches "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn backing down Nicholas Jackson with a steel chair at ringside, so he ejects him from ringside. The fans boo as he is forced to the back as Matthew Jackson works over Caster in the ring. Jackson sees a "Dung Bucks" sign with a poop emoji and tears it up. Nice. We head to another mid-match break.

As we settle back in from the second mid-match advertising time out, we see The Young Bucks in control of the action. They pump up their Young Bucks Pump-Up sneakers and go for a super kick party, but The Acclaimed avoid it. As the action continues, FTR runs out and end up getting involved, attacking the Bucks and forcing the referee to throw the match out.

FTR and The Acclaimed get in each other's faces. "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn and several officials rush to the scene to keep things from escalating. Meanwhile, The Young Bucks, looking very content, walk off as Justin Roberts announces them the winners via disqualification. Saturday on Collision it will be The Acclaimed vs. FTR, with the winners challenging The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at ALL IN.

Winners via DQ and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Young Bucks

Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta

It's main event time ...

But first, we see a Bryan Danielson career celebration video with the "Time of your Life" song by Green Day playing in the background. The video hypes the legendary career of "The American Dragon" and his upcoming AEW World Championship versus career match against Swerve Strickland at ALL IN.

When the package wraps up, the ALL IN main event graphic flashes on the screen, Bryan Danielson is shown in a cameo appearance in the front row, as the fans in Norfolk give him a big pop. The theme for Wheeler Yuta hits and out comes the fellow BCC member and friend of "The American Dragon," Wheeler Yuta.

The catchy-ass entrance tune for the reigning AEW World Champion hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed) but always-entertaining dance to bring out Swerve Strickland. Swerve looks all business with his eyes locked on Yuta in the ring as he walks with the swagger of the top dog in AEW as he makes his way to the ring.

Yuta tries charging across the ring at the sound of the bell in an attempt to catch Swerve off-guard, as Swerve was grilling Danielson in the front row. Unfortunately for Yuta, the champ saw him coming and met him with a big shot. The action spills out to the floor where Swerve mauls Yuta right in front of Danielson, taunting him all-the-while.

Tony Schiavone informs us of the obvious on commentary, which is that this show is going long into an unadvertised commercial-free overrun. Swerve is still in a healthy offensive lead, strutting around the ring as Danielson is shown shouting words of encouragement to Yuta from the front row.

Swerve locks Yuta in a punishing submission on the mat, as this very one-sided main event continues in the champion's favor. Yuta finally breaks free and gets in his first real offense of the mat, holding onto the hands of Swerve as he stomps away at him, Bryan Danielson-style.

Yuta knocks Swerve out to the floor and speeds up for his one minute to shine in the offensive spotlight, hitting a big dive to the floor. Back in the ring, he goes for another move, but Swerve avoids it and counters with Danielson's own LeBelle Lock. Yuta escapes and counters into a standing ankle lock. Swerve escapes.

Swerve goes for a Rock Bottom-esque move, but Yuta counters and gets Swerve to the mat, where he elbows the p*ss out of him, in Jon Moxley-fashion. He grabs Swerve's arms from behind and then hits a German suplex. He hangs on and rolls for another, but Swerve elbows his way free.

Yuta blasts Swerve with a big shot, but Swerve no-sells it, reacting with the psycho smile as he glares at the BCC member defiantly. The AEW World Champion begins to take over from there. He hits a House Call. And another. Danielson is shown looking nervous like Rocky Balboa watching Ivan Dragon kill Apollo Creed in Rocky IV.

Swerve hits House Call on Yuta and then holds Yuta's hands and stomps the hell out of him, before dropping down and doing deep swing ground-and-pound to the lifeless BCC member. The referee has no choice but to call for the bell. As Swerve continues pummeling a lifeless Yuta, Danielson hops the barricade and hits the ring to run Swerve off.

Swerve gets on the mic and tells Danielson that's just an example of what he's gonna do to him at ALL IN. He asks if Bryan is gonna bring his family. He says right where Danielson just sat and watched him mutilate Yuta, his daughter will watch him decimate him at ALL IN and force him to retire when he cripples him.

He drops the mic and his theme hits. Danielson heads back to check on Yuta, who is still lifeless. As he does, Swerve runs back to the ring and blasts Danielson in the back of the head with a House Call. Swerve mocks Danielson's finger-raising "Yes!" chant as this week's show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Swerve Strickland