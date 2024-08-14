Jade Cargill Praises WWE's Family-First Approach Under Triple H's Leadership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jade Cargill recently shared insights about balancing motherhood with her WWE career in an interview with Stephanie Chase.

Cargill previously mentioned that her decision to sign with AEW in 2020 was heavily influenced by the flexibility it offered, allowing her to spend more time with her young daughter. Now with WWE, Cargill emphasizes that the company, along with top executives like Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Nick Khan, is equally supportive of her family needs.

Cargill expressed, “Being under Paul and his regime, he understands family. We’re able to be home and be here for these special events and if not, we can bring our families with us... This is a lot. We have lives going on, we probably spend two, three days at home, but we share ourselves with the WWE Universe.”

As an involved mother, Cargill appreciates the understanding and support WWE provides. She shared, “I’m a very active mother. I love going to all my daughter’s recitals. Like, today was her first day at school, but we have such a phenomenal head at our company that he understands that we need to be there for these pivotal moments.”

Cargill further praised WWE's family-first approach: “I’m at a company that understands the priority that family has on your health, on your mental (health). They make sure we are there for the important things in your household... Paul and everybody else in the front office and Nick Khan, they make sure that family’s first.”

In the same interview, Cargill was asked about AEW’s Ricky Starks, whom she considers her best friend in the industry. She stated, “I want whatever Ricky Starks wants. He’s a star within himself... He is my best friend in the industry.”

Cargill continued, “We just collide. We have great ideas, we have great fashion taste. We talk about everything under the sun... He’s happy where he’s at right now and I’m happy for him.”

The full interview can be watched below: