Je'Von Evans Advances in WWE Speed Tournament Following Time-Limit Draw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2024

The latest WWE Speed saw a thrilling encounter between Montez Ford and Austin Theory in the ongoing tournament to determine the next challenger for the WWE Speed Championship.

The contest reached a dramatic conclusion as the time limit expired with neither competitor achieving a decisive pinfall or submission. The intensity continued even after the bell rang, with Ford and Theory refusing to back down.

This unforeseen draw throws a wrench into the tournament bracket. As a result, Je'Von Evans, who was originally scheduled to face the winner of tonight's match, receives a bye and automatically advances to the semifinals. Evans will now face the victor of the upcoming bout between Pete Dunne and Joaquine Wilde on the next edition of WWE Speed.

The ultimate winner of the tournament will earn the coveted opportunity to challenge the current WWE Speed Champion, Andrade El Idolo. 


