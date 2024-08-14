WWE Files for Intriguing New Trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office

WWE is on a trademark spree once again.
On Tuesday, August 13, 2024, WWE filed a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the term "Fatal Influence."
The filing is categorized under entertainment services, particularly for "performances by a professional wrestler."
Below is the official USPTO filing from 8/13:
“Mark For: FATAL INFLUENCE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
