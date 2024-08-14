AEW Eyeing Major Stadium Event in Australia for 2025

AEW is setting its sights on a massive event Down Under. According to Tom Naghten of Sporting News Australia, AEW executives have been scouting potential stadiums along Australia's east coast for a major show planned in 2025. The venues under consideration include Sydney's Allianz Stadium, Melbourne's Marvel Stadium, and Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, with the support of entertainment company TEG.
AEW's programming is already popular in Australia, being broadcast on ESPN.
Additionally, a report from Fightful Select last month revealed that AEW is considering hosting a stadium event in Dallas, with Globe Life Stadium as a strong contender. Meanwhile, AEW is gearing up for a significant event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th. Fans can check out the event lineup through the provided link.
