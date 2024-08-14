Kelly Kelly Open to Part-Time WWE Return with Triple H Leading Creative

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The former Divas Champion, Kelly Kelly, recently spoke with Wrestling News Co. about the evolving landscape of WWE under the leadership of Triple H. Reflecting on her time with the company, she noted that Vince McMahon was in charge during her tenure as a full-time roster member. However, she expressed excitement about the possibility of returning now that "The Game" is at the creative helm.

"I didn’t really work under Triple H when I was there. Vince was still there, but I feel like I worked with Hunter when Hunter came back. It was like wrestling. So I mean I’ve been back for the Rumbles and stuff, and it’s cool to see Hunter just kind of take over. I love Triple H. When we worked together, he was great to work with. I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome," Kelly said.

Kelly also shared that while she is open to a return, a full-time schedule is not feasible due to her family commitments, but she would welcome a part-time role.

"I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins, and then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know. I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. Wait until they’re old enough to see their mom doing that and watching their mom. I’m just so excited for them to get old enough where they really get it. But seeing them, how excited they were watching [SummerSlam], I was like, oh my gosh, this is cool," she added.

You can check out Kelly Kelly's full interview below.