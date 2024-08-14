WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dax Harwood Reveals WWE's Interest in Wrestler Who Ultimately Chose AEW Instead

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 14, 2024

Fightful.com reported this week that "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington may have signed a contract with AEW. In a video shared on his Instagram story, Dax Harwood of FTR discussed Billington's situation:

"I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but he told me about some of his financial woes. He moved himself all the way to Canada to better his opportunities for wrestling. He told me about his financial woes. I told him that night, ‘After tonight, we’re going to get you a job.’ We had the match. Obviously, he showed out. He was offered a contract on the spot, right there. He didn’t accept just yet, but he was offered a contract on the spot."

Harwood continued, "The very next day, WWE also reached out to someone close to Tommy and asked about getting him there. There was, I don’t want to say a bidding war, but there was a bit of power plays. Tom decided he wanted to come to AEW. I think you’ll see more of Tom Billington in AEW to come."

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #dax harwood

