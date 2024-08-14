Dax Harwood Reveals WWE's Interest in Wrestler Who Ultimately Chose AEW Instead

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Fightful.com reported this week that "Dynamite Kid" Tommy Billington may have signed a contract with AEW. In a video shared on his Instagram story, Dax Harwood of FTR discussed Billington's situation:

"I hope he doesn’t mind me saying this, but he told me about some of his financial woes. He moved himself all the way to Canada to better his opportunities for wrestling. He told me about his financial woes. I told him that night, ‘After tonight, we’re going to get you a job.’ We had the match. Obviously, he showed out. He was offered a contract on the spot, right there. He didn’t accept just yet, but he was offered a contract on the spot."

Harwood continued, "The very next day, WWE also reached out to someone close to Tommy and asked about getting him there. There was, I don’t want to say a bidding war, but there was a bit of power plays. Tom decided he wanted to come to AEW. I think you’ll see more of Tom Billington in AEW to come."