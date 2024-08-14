Dominik Mysterio Shares How His Wife Reacts to His Romance Storylines with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, Dominik Mysterio opened up about his wife’s thoughts on his on-screen romance storylines with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

“We’ve been together since we were 14, and we’re 27 now. She is honestly the best," Dominik shared. "I do what I do on TV, and last week when Rhea licked my face, the first text I got from her was, ‘There’s a tarantula in our garage.’ She gets it. She gets the split. She understands the difference between Dirty Dom on TV and Dominic, her husband, at home. There’s a huge difference. When I come home, I just want to rest, and she does a great job of separating work from real life.”

Dominik also talked about his favorite heels in wrestling:

“Favorite heel of all time: Shawn Michaels. I think, just the way he carried himself, the real Heartbreak Kid, the sht he was saying back in the day, you know, and getting away with it. When the whole stuff with Monica Lewinsky came out, he was like, ‘You know, I did not have sxual relations’ or whatever, I was up all night with her […] I feel like he was so out of pocket. Triple H too.”