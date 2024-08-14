Preview: AEW Dynamite Tonight in Norfolk, VA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to AEW All In 2024 continues tonight in Norfolk, Virginia.

AEW Dynamite returns at 8/7c on TBS from the Chartway Arena, delivering the latest installment of their weekly two-hour Wednesday night prime time program.

Set for the August 14 episode of AEW Dynamite is Swerve Strickland vs. Wheeler Yuta, Hangman Page vs. Jay Lethal, Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Hikaru Shida for the TBS Championship, The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag-Team Championship, and a triple threat match featuring Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly to qualify for the AEW All In Casino Gauntlet match.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a face-to-face segment with Claudio Castagnoli and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, a film by “The Glamorous” Mariah May, a Bryan Danielson career retrospective, and an appearance by “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK.