Tony Khan Teases “Imminent” Most Important Announcement in AEW History

Could tonight be the night that All Elite Wrestling finally makes the game-changing announcement that Tony Khan has been touting as “the most important in the history of the company”?

This week, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss the much-anticipated announcement and promote the upcoming AEW All In 2024 pay-per-view, set for August 25 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

During the interview, Khan continued to build anticipation for what he describes as “one of the most important announcements in AEW history,” emphasizing that the news is “imminent.”

“It is a very exciting time in AEW for many reasons…We’re days away from AEW All In on August 25,” Khan stated. “This is the most important and exciting time in AEW’s history. Besides what’s happening in the ring, there are so many exciting things happening behind the scenes at AEW right now. We’re on the brink of the most important announcements in AEW’s history. There are multiple aspects.”

Khan added, “The arrival of these announcements is imminent. We’ve got big news that could drop at any moment. Isn’t that the best kind of wrestling surprise—when you know something huge is coming, you want it, it’s thrilling, but you don’t know exactly when it’ll happen? You have that feeling it’s just around the corner. In this case, I have more than just a feeling, to paraphrase Boston. I’ve been working on this for a long time. We have an incredible team here. The future of AEW is very bright.”

For the full interview with Tony Khan, visit TVInsider.com.