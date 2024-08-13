Chad Gable Discloses Duration of His New WWE Contract

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Chad Gable recently opened up about his new WWE contract during an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. Gable revealed that his latest deal will keep him with the company for another three years. Reflecting on the renewal, Gable expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities WWE has provided him throughout his career.

"I just re-signed with the company for three more years. To extend my relationship with the company that has done so much for me, afford me things that I never thought I would be able to do, travel around the world and back 100 times it feels like. See things I never would have seen, meet people I never would have met, and just live a childhood dream, which so many people never get to do. How could I not be grateful for that? To continue that relationship, I’m so excited. To end my career, if you ask me, I have ten years left in me. I feel physically as good as I ever have. To be hitting a peak, I feel, of my career at this point is awesome. I’m excited for the future. We both wanted it. I wanted to stay here, and I think, hopefully, they wanted me to stay here, too. We’ve been mutually beneficial for each other. I love everything the company does."

In recent WWE storylines, Gable has been caught up in a feud involving his former faction, the Alpha Academy, and the Wyatt Sicks, WWE’s newest faction. He recently aligned with The Creed Brothers to form a new group called American Made. You can watch his full interview below.