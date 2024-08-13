John Cena Confirms WWE as His Primary Focus in 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE will be John Cena’s primary focus in 2025, as he prepares for a significant milestone in his career.

“The Greatest of All-Time” revealed in a new interview with Collider that he will conclude filming season two of “The Peacemaker” by the end of 2024, after which his entire 2025 schedule is dedicated to his WWE Farewell Tour.

“I can probably confirm that Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE. I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January,” Cena shared. “I’ll end it in December, and it’s going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

Reflecting on his journey, Cena added, “It’s very rewarding, and I’m grateful. The audience has been there for me for close to 25 years now, so I just want to say, ‘Thank you.'”

