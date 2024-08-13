WWE NXT Preview: What to Expect from Tonight’s Show in Orlando

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WE NXT is back in action tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Tonight's card is stacked with title defenses. NXT North American Champion Oba Femi will put his championship on the line against the powerful Otis. Tag team gold is also up for grabs as champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom face a stiff challenge from Chase U's Andre Chase and Ridge Holland. In addition, NXT Heritage Cup Champion Tony D’Angelo will defend his title against Charlie Dempsey.

Rounding out the night is a highly anticipated singles match between Eddy Thorpe and Lexis King.