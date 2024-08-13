MJF Shares Candid Thoughts on the Prospect of Working with Shane McMahon in AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It was previously reported that AEW President Tony Khan held a private meeting with Shane McMahon, and a photo of the two together "leaked" online. Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling's Jack King, MJF shared his thoughts on the possibility of working with Shane in AEW.

"I think it would be bad for Shane McMahon’s mental health to get in a ring with me, whether it's on the microphone or bell to bell. So my answer is yes, because I would have the time of my f*cking life. But my answer also, just because I’m so salt of the earth, is I think for the first time in my career, maybe I’d feel bad."

MJF didn't hold back when addressing Shane's meeting with Khan, saying:

“He’s a f**king mark. I mean, yeah, that was my reaction. I don’t respect either of them. I respect the fact that I am the highest-paid athlete in my company. Rightfully so. Outside of that and the money stuff... I don’t know, man.”