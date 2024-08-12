WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Breaks Silence on AEW Backstage Incident Involving Britt Baker

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 12, 2024

Current AEW American Champion MJF has addressed the backstage incident involving Britt Baker that led to her suspension.

As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker was suspended after an altercation with MJF during the July 17 AEW Dynamite 250 episode.

The initial story, as we covered, claimed that Baker made a remark in the women’s locker room about MJF during his one-hour match with Will Ospreay, which was allegedly relayed to MJF by his girlfriend, Alicia Atout. This resulted in a confrontation between Baker and MJF, with speculation that the incident may have stemmed from unresolved issues between the two.

However, other rumors circulated online, which MJF has now strongly denied.

In a new interview with Cultaholic, AEW American Champion MJF commented on the incident with Britt Baker, saying:

“Tell me if this passes the smell test. I barge into a woman’s locker room. I scream in the face of an 110-pound woman, and then I physically threaten her by punching a wall in her vicinity…and I don’t get suspended. Does that pass the smell test to you? Almost everything that was written didn’t happen.

“Everybody has co-workers at work they may not get along with. I have a feeling that this was blown out of proportion because all of the English wrestling commentary places that make money off of people like me, who are far more rich and talented and handsome and humble, need clickbait.

“I can sit here and I can say wrestling is a very competitive sport. It breeds a level of insecurity like no other.

“However, I can easily put over any talent, regardless of whether or not I like them as a human being. I can sit here and I can tell you that Britt Baker vs. Mercedes Moné at Wembley on August 25th is going to be an epic match, and we should all be excited to watch it.

“I don’t have to like all my coworkers, and that’s fine. But yeah, dude, that s**t was wild to read.”

Deonna Purrazzo recently described the situation as an “isolated incident” and spoke positively about the locker room atmosphere overall.

MJF will defend the AEW American Championship against Will Ospreay, while Britt Baker is set to challenge Mercedes Moné for the AEW TBS Championship on Sunday, August 25 at AEW All In London.

Source: x.com
