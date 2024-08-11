Bobby Lashley Announces Big Career Move

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley is stepping into a new arena of combat sports late in his career.

After making his mark as an amateur wrestler and mixed martial artist, "The All Mighty" is set to transition into the world of boxing, with a match scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

Lashley made this surprising announcement during his appearance on "The Laboratory" podcast with 'Plaz.'

“I love to be able to push myself to do things that are ridiculous,” Lashley shared. “I set goals for myself every day. What can I do? How far can I push myself? How much can I do?”

He went on to say, “I want to run a marathon. I’m going to try to do that pretty soon. I’ll do jiu-jitsu; I’m going to try and win a world championship in jiu-jitsu. I’m going to do a boxing match. We’ve already talked about this boxing match. I might have an opportunity to do it. I’m boxing somebody in Vegas. There is an opponent.”