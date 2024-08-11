Odyssey Jones Set to Appear on WWE Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Odyssey Jones is set to make another appearance on WWE Raw this Monday. Last week, Jones made a significant impact during his Raw debut when he intervened in the New Day vs. AOP match. With Karrion Kross causing chaos outside the ring, Jones stepped in to level the playing field, leading to New Day’s victory.

WWE shared the excitement with a tweet:

"ODYSSEY JONES!

Tomorrow night on #WWERaw

8/7c @USANetwork"

Following the match, Jones, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods were seen in a backstage segment. Kingston revealed that he and Jones formed a friendship during Kingston's time rehabbing at the Performance Center. However, Woods appeared uncertain about the new alliance.

Triple H praised Jones' debut, tweeting:

"Strength, size, star power… and he’s only getting started. Odyssey Jones is a game-changer. #WWERaw"

WWE Raw will take place this week at the Moody Center ATX in Austin, Texas. The announced lineup for Monday, August 12, 2024, includes:

- Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

- Randy Orton appears

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker defends against Sami Zayn in a two-out-of-three falls match

- Number one contender’s match for WWE Women’s Tag Team titles: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY and Kairi Sane) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

- Damian Priest vs. Carlito

- American Made vs. Alpha Academy

- Odyssey Jones has been announced for the show