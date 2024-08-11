Lex Luger Reveals He Was Paid Just $50,000 for WWE SummerSlam 1993, Received No Pay During Lex Express Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Lex Luger has enjoyed some significant paydays throughout his pro wrestling career, but WWE SummerSlam 1993 wasn't one of them.

“The Total Package” recently discussed his earnings for the event on the latest episode of his Lex Express podcast, reflecting on the surprising pay he received for his WWE SummerSlam 1993 appearance.

“Back then, I was newer to the company,” Luger explained. “I didn’t expect, like, a WrestleMania [payday], because that was the really big one. Now, SummerSlam is like a strong number two. So I expected a decent payoff. I wasn’t disappointed, but I thought maybe, with not getting paid all summer, it would have been a little more than that. I got, like, $50,000 or something, if I had to guess, right around there, I think. I was hoping for like $100,000. I was hoping, because I didn’t get paid all summer, I was hoping for like $100,000 at the time or something, but I got like $50,000. I think I had been hoping for a little bit more.”

Adding to the frustration, Luger was coming off a summer with no pay, as he wasn’t in the ring due to the Lex Express bus tour.

“I didn’t get paid all summer. I got zero,” he added. “I wasn’t working. You know how it was back then. I didn’t have a guaranteed contract like WCW. My contract wasn’t guaranteed. No play, no pay. At least they paid for my hotel.”