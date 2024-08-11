MJF Retains AEW American Championship as Will Ospreay Confronts Him at RevPro: Summer Sizzler in London

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF remains the AEW American Champion after a hard-fought defense against Michael Oku at the RevPro: Summer Sizzler 2024 event on Sunday, August 11, at York Hall in London, England.

The match lasted nearly 30 minutes, with MJF ultimately securing the victory. After the bell, MJF hinted at using a Tiger Driver ’91 on Amira, prompting Will Ospreay to make a dramatic appearance and chase him off.

Ospreay confronted MJF, saying, "I know I can be a sick little f*cker when I wanna be one. Max, at Wembley, I will do whatever it takes!"

It appears "The Aerial Assassin" is prepared to unleash the Tiger Driver ’91 himself when AEW ALL IN 2024 takes place at Wembley Stadium on August 25 in London, England.