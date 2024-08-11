Jesse Ventura Shares His Views on Hulk Hogan Backing Donald Trump for U.S. President

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an appearance on MSNBC, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan endorsing Donald Trump for the U.S. presidency. Ventura said:

"As far as Hogan goes, it doesn’t surprise me because when I was in wrestling in the ’80s, I tried to unionize wrestling, and it was Hulk Hogan who cut my legs out from under me. Hogan went to Vince McMahon, ratted me out, and subsequently, later on, cost me my job.

So, it doesn’t surprise me to see Hogan with the Republicans because Hogan is as anti-union as you can get. There still is not a union in professional wrestling. The reason I tried to do it was that I ran into Gene Upshaw, the great tackle guard from the Oakland Raiders, in an elevator. Big Gene raised his finger, looked at me, and said, ‘You boys need to form a union.’ I tried to do it, and it was Hulk Hogan who ratted me out to Vince McMahon, and as a result, I was fired and lost my job."