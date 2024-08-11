WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Scott D'Amore Admits He "Always Thought the Name Impact Wrestling Sucked"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2024

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, former TNA Wrestling president Scott D’Amore reflected on his tenure with the company and shared his thoughts on the rebranding from Impact Wrestling to TNA Wrestling:

“When we first embarked on the reclamation project of IMPACT Wrestling, there were many doubters. We had to ask people to give us another chance, to not judge us before seeing what we were doing. Getting the company back on its feet and moving in the right direction was incredibly satisfying — but truth be told, I never liked the name IMPACT. I thought it was terrible. I hated that we were called IMPACT Wrestling. However, the decision had been made before I took over, and we couldn’t change it immediately because the brand had been through so many iterations — TNA, IMPACT, GWF, and back to IMPACT.

In my heart, the company I gave everything for was TNA Wrestling. From the moment I took the reins on December 1, 2017, after months as a consultant, I knew it was TNA Wrestling that needed to be revived, not IMPACT. I didn’t care if IMPACT survived; my focus was on TNA. I came with a clear mission to bring it back to life, and with a fantastic team, I believe we succeeded in doing that.”

Scott D’Amore Discusses Shocking Firing From TNA: “I Found Out Two Days Before Hard To Kill”

Scott D’Amore recently broke his silence on his firing from TNA, a decision that sent shockwaves through the wrestling community back [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 10, 2024 12:41PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact #impact wrestling #scott damore

