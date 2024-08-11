WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, August 10, 2024, at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, FL.
Here are the complete results from the event, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com:
WWE NXT Live Event Results from St. Petersburg, FL (8/10/2024):
Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Vincent Winey & Skylor Clinton
Dion Lennox defeated Lexis King
Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) defeated Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx
Je’Von Evans defeated Riley Osborne
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) defeated Robert Stone
The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)
Brooks Jensen defeated Dante Chen
Adrianna Rizzo, Jaida Parker, & Sol Ruca defeated Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, & Izzi Dame
NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeated Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley
NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) defeated Andre Chase
