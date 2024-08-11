WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Live Event Results from St. Petersburg, FL (8/10/2024)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2024

WWE held a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday night, August 10, 2024, at the St. Petersburg Armory in St. Petersburg, FL.

Here are the complete results from the event, as reported by WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Hank Walker & Tank Ledger defeated Vincent Winey & Skylor Clinton

Dion Lennox defeated Lexis King

Meta-Four (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson) defeated Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx

Je’Von Evans defeated Riley Osborne

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) defeated Robert Stone

The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing Lorenzo) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)

Brooks Jensen defeated Dante Chen

Adrianna Rizzo, Jaida Parker, & Sol Ruca defeated Karmen Petrovic, Lola Vice, & Izzi Dame

NXT Women’s North American Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) defeated Wendy Choo and Tatum Paxley

NXT Championship: Ethan Page (c) defeated Andre Chase


