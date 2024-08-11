Bryan Danielson Announces Upcoming Neck Surgery Planned for Late 2024

Bryan Danielson, also known as "The American Dragon," has revealed that he's dealing with some serious neck issues.
In a one-on-one interview with Jim Ross on AEW Collision on August 10, Danielson shared a surprising update with fans. The wrestling icon told "Good Ol’ J.R." that he’ll require neck surgery toward the end of 2024, signaling that his in-ring career is nearing its conclusion.
Despite these concerns, Bryan Danielson is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship in a high-stakes match with his career on the line against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024, taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 25.
Ahead of what may be his final match, @BryanDanielson speaks with the legendary @JRsBBQ as #AEWCollision is LIVE on TNT pic.twitter.com/oY2tMZN32E— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 11, 2024
⚡ Tony Khan Hints at "Most Significant Announcements in AEW History" Coming Soon
As AEW's negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery progress and the highly anticipated return to Wembley Stadium in London for ALL IN 2024 app [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 11, 2024 11:50AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com