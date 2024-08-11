Bryan Danielson Announces Upcoming Neck Surgery Planned for Late 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bryan Danielson, also known as "The American Dragon," has revealed that he's dealing with some serious neck issues.

In a one-on-one interview with Jim Ross on AEW Collision on August 10, Danielson shared a surprising update with fans. The wrestling icon told "Good Ol’ J.R." that he’ll require neck surgery toward the end of 2024, signaling that his in-ring career is nearing its conclusion.

Despite these concerns, Bryan Danielson is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship in a high-stakes match with his career on the line against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024, taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 25.