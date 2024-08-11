WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Announces Upcoming Neck Surgery Planned for Late 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2024

Bryan Danielson, also known as "The American Dragon," has revealed that he's dealing with some serious neck issues.

In a one-on-one interview with Jim Ross on AEW Collision on August 10, Danielson shared a surprising update with fans. The wrestling icon told "Good Ol’ J.R." that he’ll require neck surgery toward the end of 2024, signaling that his in-ring career is nearing its conclusion.

Despite these concerns, Bryan Danielson is set to challenge for the AEW World Championship in a high-stakes match with his career on the line against Swerve Strickland at AEW ALL IN 2024, taking place at Wembley Stadium in London on August 25.

