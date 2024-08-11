Spoilers from ROH On HonorClub 8/10 Taping in Arlington, TX

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Matches for future episodes of ROH on HonorClub were taped at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before the AEW Collision show on August 10, 2024.
Below are the complete spoilers from the taping:
Abadon defeated Jael
Serpentico, Fuego Del Sol, and Angelico defeated LSG, MSG, and Joe Alonzo
Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Action Andretti defeated CD Bennett, Dante Leon, and Vin Parker
Sammy Guevara defeated Ariya Daivari
Mina Shirakawa defeated Rachael Ellering
Lio Rush defeated Rocky Romero
ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) (c) vs. Cage Of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) ended in a no contest
