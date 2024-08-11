WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

Spoilers from ROH On HonorClub 8/10 Taping in Arlington, TX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2024

Matches for future episodes of ROH on HonorClub were taped at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before the AEW Collision show on August 10, 2024.

Below are the complete spoilers from the taping:

Abadon defeated Jael

Serpentico, Fuego Del Sol, and Angelico defeated LSG, MSG, and Joe Alonzo

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) and Action Andretti defeated CD Bennett, Dante Leon, and Vin Parker

Sammy Guevara defeated Ariya Daivari

Mina Shirakawa defeated Rachael Ellering

Lio Rush defeated Rocky Romero

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) (c) vs. Cage Of Agony (Bishop Kaun, Brian Cage & Toa Liona) ended in a no contest

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #honorclub #results

