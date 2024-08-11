WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Tony Khan Hints at "Most Significant Announcements in AEW History" Coming Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 11, 2024

Tony Khan Hints at "Most Significant Announcements in AEW History" Coming Soon

As AEW's negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery progress and the highly anticipated return to Wembley Stadium in London for ALL IN 2024 approaches, the company finds itself in a pivotal moment in its history.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on Saturday, hinting at "the most important announcements in AEW history" on the horizon.

"Thank you to everyone who watches AEW as we approach monumental times in our history with AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium just weeks away, plus the most important announcements in AEW history now looming large," Khan shared on X. "Don't miss Saturday Night AEW Collision at 8pm ET/7pm CT, up NEXT on TNT TONIGHT!"


Tags: #aew #tony khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88887/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π