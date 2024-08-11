Tony Khan Hints at "Most Significant Announcements in AEW History" Coming Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

As AEW's negotiations with Warner Bros Discovery progress and the highly anticipated return to Wembley Stadium in London for ALL IN 2024 approaches, the company finds itself in a pivotal moment in its history.

AEW President Tony Khan took to social media on Saturday, hinting at "the most important announcements in AEW history" on the horizon.

"Thank you to everyone who watches AEW as we approach monumental times in our history with AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium just weeks away, plus the most important announcements in AEW history now looming large," Khan shared on X. "Don't miss Saturday Night AEW Collision at 8pm ET/7pm CT, up NEXT on TNT TONIGHT!"