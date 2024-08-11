Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, August 10, 2024.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (AUGUST 10, 2024): ARLINGTON, TX.

This week's show kicks off with the usual intro video and new, crappier non-Elton John "Let's go!" theme song. Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show as we shoot inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX.

Darby Allin & Hologram vs. The Premier Athletes

Darby Allin's theme hits and the crowd explodes as one of the pillars of AEW emerges with his skateboard in-hand. Nigel McGuinness joins Schiavone on the call as Allin settles inside the ring for our tag-team opener.

The lights go out and out comes Hologram with his perfect 3-0 record since debuting in AEW. He heads to the ring to the cheers of his "Hologrammers," as Schiavone puts it on commentary. The baby face duo is in the ring and ready to go.

Their opponents, Tony Nese and Josh Woods, The Premier Athletes, make their way out accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling and Ari Daivari. Sterling cuts a promo trash-talking Hologram as they come to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go.

Hologram and Woods kick things off for their respective teams coming out of the gate. Fans are strongly behind Hologram in Arlington as usual. He flips and flies around, doing his usual impressive athletic display early on.

Things continue with Woods and Nese double-teaming Hologram in the corner. He tags out to Darby, but Woods knocks him silly with a lariat and The Premier Athletes get a multiple-man advantage on him on the floor.

Back in the ring, Nese and Woods utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh guy on Darby at all times. Hologram gets the hot tag and does a bunch of spinny, flippy stuff to help his team settle back into the offensive lead.

Hologram goes for a big springboard spot, but Woods catches him with a big move on the way down. The Premier Athletes hit a double-team power-move after that for a super close near fall, but somehow Hologram hangs in there.

We see Sterling and Daivari try and get involved from the ring apron and the floor, so Darby heads to the top-rope and leaps off backwards with his awe-inspiring Coffin Drop. Back in the ring, Hologram finishes Woods off for the victory.

Winners: Darby Allin & Hologram

Texas Bull Rope Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes narrates a special video that airs now to promote out next match of the evening, which is a Texas Bull Rope match. After it wraps up, Thunder Rosa comes out with a Texas flag in one hand and a bull rope in the other. Get it? Texas Bull Rope.

She settles in the ring and the theme for Deonna Purrazzo hits. Out comes "The Virtuosa" without a flag or bull rope. Get it? The Virtuosa. The referee hooks the two together with the bull rope from Texas and off we go with this Texas Bull Rope match.

After some early back-and-forth action, things end up on the floor with the two in a tug-o-war around the ring post. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Rosa badly busted open, with half of her face painted and the other half blood.

Purrazzo gets busted open as well, as steel chairs are now involved as well as the bull rope. A table is brought into the mix and is leaning against the corner in the ring now. Purrazzo hits a big pile driver for a close two-count, but Rosa hangs on.

The table gets set up the normal way and the two end up both sitting on the top rope trading shots. Rosa uses the bull rope to yank Purrazzo, bulldog-style, through the table. She follows up with a big shoulder breaker for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

FTR vs. The Outrunners

An old 1980s VHS-style video plays with The Outrunners duo of Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd hyping themselves. "If you haven't seen The Outrunners, you haven't seen nothing yet!" We head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song for FTR. Out comes Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for scheduled tag-team action, as split-screen footage of their recent wild brawl with The Acclaimed is shown.

Fans in Arlington loudly chant "FTR! FTR!" after their music dies down. From there, The Outrunners make their way out as their scheduled opponents. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with tag-team action in our third match of the evening.

Harwood and Magnum kick things off for their respective teams. Magnum gets a headlock take over and pops up for the double biceps pose. Wheeler tags in and gives a double biceps pose of his own.

The Beverly Brothers, I mean, The Outrunners, begin to take over after Floyd tags in. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, FTR gets the hot tag and takes over, finishing things with the Shatter Machine for the win.

Winners: FTR

Nick Wayne Challenges Kip Sabian

Schiavone and McGuinness promote The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships for next week's AEW Dynamite. Backstage, Lexy Nair is with Kip Sabian. He talks about just wanting to get back to winning ways.

Up walks Nick Wayne with his AEW Trios Championship over his shoulder talking trash to Sabian. He challenges him to a match on next week's AEW Rampage. He makes a crack about having him die as a loser like his dad and walks off as we head into another commercial break.

RUSH vs. Preston Vance

We return to exclusive post-Dynamite footage of MJF and Will Ospreay addressing what went down with the AEW American Champion's bloody attack of Kyle Fletcher while Ospreay was locked behind his dressing room door. MJF hypes his Michael Oku title defense coming up.

Back live, the theme for RUSH hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. He settles in the ring, his music dies down, and the entrance tune for his former friend turned rival Preston Vance hits.

The bell sounds and off we go with a stare down between the two to start things off. We see Don Callis watching from backstage. Vance gets blasted with a forearm by RUSH to start things off, but then comes back with multiple lariats to take over.

RUSH fights back and Vance gets busted open. Vance fights back with a spear and goes for the cover, but only gets a count of one. A discus lariat after that gets him a count of two on a follow-up pin attempt. Vance has RUSH down in the corner and yells, "You mess with the bull, you get the horns," to rip him off.

He charges at him and RUSH pops up and catches him coming in with an exploder suplex into the corner. RUSH follows up with his bull horns routine for the win. Callis is shown backstage and he likes what he saw. RUSH isn't done yet, as he turns back and re-enters the ring to further attack Vance.

Winner: RUSH

Swerve Strickland vs. Tomohiro Ishii

The Jack Perry segment that was cut off by a Taco Bell commercial on Dynamite earlier this week airs again and then we return inside eSports Stadium where the catchy-ass theme for Swerve Strickland hits.

Out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed) but always-entertaining dance to bring out the AEW World Champion. Swerve cuts a quick promo about how he's gonna end Bryan Danielson in the main event at ALL IN and then says he's ready for a tune up.

He has Nana warn whoever comes out to answer his open challenge that he's entering the ring with the most dangerous man in the business. The theme for "The Stone Pitbull" Tomohiro Ishii hits and out comes the Japanese legend to answer the challenge.

The thick boy settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. We see Swerve dominate straight out of the gate, taking it to the Japanese legend, cutting off any attempt at an offensive flurry that he gets going.

After Swerve hits an absolutely insanely risky spot so close to the biggest match of his career, a back flip that cleared the top rope and saw him splash onto Ishii on the floor, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Ishii took over during the break. They head to the top together and for the second time in the match, I let out an audible gasp, as Ishii hits an insane super-plex to Swerve off the top for a close two-count. Swerve takes over from there and fights his way back to victory with the House Call.

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Lexy Nair Interviews Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway

We see a video message from Claudio Castagnoli promoting his face-to-face showdown with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada of The Elite for next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. He makes it clear he wants his hands on that AEW Continental Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

Now it's time to get on your feet, because every night is Stat-urday night. Stokely Hathaway says as much as he introduces Stokely Hathaway and the two head to the ring for an interview segment. Lexy Nair asks them about their ongoing issues with Willow Nightingale.

Nair introduces the footage from AEW Rampage of Willow talking with Renee Paquette about how she and Kris were fine until Stokely came around. Nair announces Willow & Tomohiro Ishii vs. Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway for the Zero Hour pre-show at AEW ALL IN 2024.

Hikaru Shida vs. Aleah James

We head to a commercial break after the Lexy Nair interview segment. When we return, we see Lexy Nair backstage with Top Flight, when in comes MxM Collection to mock and taunt them. Top Flight challenges them to a match tonight.

Mansoor broke a nail in his last match so he's not cleared. Lio Rush comes in and mocks MxM Collection. Rush informs them that it will be Top Flight vs. MxM Collection on next week's AEW Collision.

Back inside the arena, the theme for Hikaru Shida plays and out comes the former AEW Women's Champion for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is her opponent, Aleah James. The bell sounds and off we go with women's one-on-one action.

After the bell sounds, Shida dominates the action for all of a minute or two before picking up the victory via Falcon Arrow for her 70-something'th win in AEW, as Schiavone points out on commentary after the bout.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Jim Ross Sits Down With Bryan Danielson

We shoot to Jim Ross' sit-down one-on-one interview with "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson. Danielson talks about watching J.R. as a kid and how he's blessed to have been signed by him and how he's here with him as he's winding down his career in AEW.

Danielson reveals he's going to have to get neck surgery at some point before the end of this year, which as Ross points out, is news. He talks about all the damage he took on the independent scene just to get noticed before anyone knew who he was, or before he got big in WWE and AEW.

AEW Trios Championship Eliminator

The Bang Bang Gang vs. The House Of Black

It's main event time!

When we return, Hikaru Shida is backstage with Lexy Nair, and she challenges Mercedes Mone for a shot at the TBS Women's Championship for next week's AEW Dynamite. She wants a chance to get to Wembley Stadium. Tony Khan confirms the match via Tony Schiavone.

The theme for Christian Cage hits and out he comes in his referee gear for our scheduled main event of the evening. The lights go out, the theme for The Bang Bang Gang hits and out they come for this high stakes AEW Trios Championship Eliminator bout.

Out next are their opponents, who also get their usual lights out treatment to set up their ring entrance, The House of Black. The Gunns and Juice Robinson battle Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews to find out who will challenge next for the AEW Trios Championship.

Christian Cage doesn't play much of a role early on as special guest referee, past many of the wrestlers in the match glaring at him upon tagging in here and there. The House of Black dominate the first few minutes of offense, utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man on Gunn at all times.

We head to a mid-match commercial break with Matthews and Gunn trading shots in the middle of the ring. We see King fire up and take over when we return, and after he hits a huge dive from the ring to the floor, we head back into another mid-match commercial break.

This time when we return we see Christian Cage starting to play a factor in the match in certain spots, but things finally get back on track and we see each time come closer and closer to scoring the three count, only for it to get broken up time and time again.

One-by-one we see every one in the ring hit high spots, with Matthews hitting a meteora off the top-rope as the last one. All guys are down and Cage begins his count as they each struggle to make it back to their feet. When they do, Cage low-blows one of them and throws the match out, calling for the bell.

We see Killswitch and Nick Wayne join Christian Cage in beating both teams down as the crowd boos like crazy at the non-finish of this high stakes main event. Even Momma Wayne gets in on the action, spraying something in the eyes of Juice Robinson.

With no winner, it looks like ALL IN will be a three-way trios title tilt. The non-finish to this match and the subsequent post-match beat down is how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: No Contest