AEW Rampage Results (August 9, 2024)

An “In Memoriam” graphic for Kevin Sullivan opened the show.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard were on commentary.

Darby Allin defeated The Butcher (10:24)

An actual star wrestling on Rampage.

Butcher started out fast and slammed Allin into the ropes, then pulled him out of the corner for a modified powerbomb. Allin was bleeding from the mouth less than a minute in. The fight went to the floor, where Butcher sent Allin into the steps and stepped on his head. Allin avoided a crossbody against the ring barricade, then came off the top to the floor with the Coffin Drop.

Back in the ring, Allin came off the top for a crossbody, but he just bounced off the Butcher. Butcher followed up with a shotgun dropkick. Butcher tossed Allin through the ropes to the floor.

After a split-screen break, Butcher locked Allin in a Texas Cloverleaf. Just as Allin was making the ropes, Butcher pulled Allin up into a powerbomb for another near fall. Butcher propped Allin up on the ropes and then slapped him to the floor. On the floor, Butcher slung Allin’s head into the ring barricade, powerbombed him into the post, then back suplexed him on the edge of the ring barricade.

Allin came back with a tope suicida that barely caught Butcher. Back in the ring, Allin hit a pair of Coffin Splashes in the corner. He went for a thirdCoffin Splash, but Butcher countered with a sleeper, then a powerbomb for a near fall.

Butcher set up Allin for a superplex, but Allin countered with an avalanche Code Red, Allin followed up with a Coffin Drop and got the pinfall.

– Rush and Don Callis were not happy about Rush’s loss on Dynamite Wednesday. Callis booked Rush a match with Preston Vance (remember him?) to prove that Rush will dowhatever it takes to be the best. Callis just doesn’t want a victory, he wants Vance hurt.

Preston Vance?

– Last Wednesday after Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett was putting himself over to Renee Paquette, then Adam Page started a fight with Jarrett and his pals. Afterwards, Jay Lethal challenged Page for Wednesday on Dynamite.

Wheeler Yuta (w/ Bryan Danielson) defeated Rocky “Azucar” Romero (9:53)

Danielson joined the commentary team for the match.

Lots of matwork to start. Both guys exchanged side headlocks until Yuta caught Romero with a backdrop suplex. Yuta backed Romero into the corner for some chops, but Romero fired back. Yuta sidestepped a charge from Romero to send him to the floor, then followed up with a tope suicida.

During the commercial break, Yuta caught a sliced bread #2 on the floor. Back in the ring, Romero worked a chinlock as Swerve Strickland was shown watching from the back. Romero hit the forever clothclines until Yuta came out of the corner and took Romero out with a lariat. After both guys exchanged chops, Yuta hit a reverse atomic drop and an enziguri.

Yuta went to the top rope, but Romero cut him off. Romero hit a top rope hurricanrana, then hit a Sliced Bread inside the ring for two. Romero tried it again, but Yuta countered with a cross legged tombstone piledriver. Romeo is dead, and after the hammer and tong elbows, Yuta locked in Cattle Mutilation for the submission. Great showcase for Yuta.

– Renee Paquette interviewed Willow Nightingale. Nightingale expressed her annoyance with Stokley Hathaway. Tomohiro Ishii interrupted to mention he’s annoyed by Hathaway too, and this gave Nightingale an idea. To be continued… at Wembley?

Private Party defeated Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson (3:57)

During this match, Tony Schiavone called Wednesday’s Dynamite card “loaded,” which is an exaggeration on the level with him calling 1999 Nitros the greatest night in the history of our sport. Wednesday’s card currently has two squash matches and a face-to-face between Claudio Castignoli & Kazuchika Okada.

Quen did a great job building up a bodyslam spot with the much larger Zane Dawson. Zay caught Dave Dawson with a rana and the Silly String. Zay hit one of the Dawson brothers with a stunner and a sliced bread, then they double teamed the other with the Gin and Juice and got the pinfall. Back to the creek for the Dawsons.

– Deonna Purrazzo hyped up her bullrope match with Thunder Rosa tomorrow night.

– Dustin Rhodes cut a promo about his winning the ROH World Six Man Titles, his first title in AEW. Then Rhodes teamed with Sammy Guevara in ROH. Rhodes challenged the ROH World Tag Team champions. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett responded with a low kick to Rhodes. Rhodes and Guevara v. the ROH tag champs would have been a good match for that ROH ppv two weeks ago.

Saraya (w/ Harley Cameron) defeated Nyla Rose (10:33)

Saraya attacked Rose from behind as she was distracted by Cameron and she fell to the floor. Back in the ring. Saraya went for a sleeper but Rose shrugged her off. Saraya worked over Rose with some forearms in the corner, but Rose reversed it into some body shots. Saraya dropped to the floor. Rose followed her out, and Saraya tied her up in the ring apron to take control.

After a long commercial, Saraya tried for a sunset flip, but Rose sat on her for a near fall. Rose hit a clothesline, a side suplex and a senton. Rose went for a splash, but Saraya got her knees up. Saraya hit a knee strike and the Nightcap for a near fall. Cameron called for the “Turn the Page” and Saraya shouted “That’s not what it’s called anymore.” Rose came back with a thrust kick for a near fall. Rose and Saraya took each other out with a double clothesline.

Rose hit a chokeslam, but Cameron got on the apron to distract the ref. This drew Rose to the outside. Saraya tried to sneak up behind Rose, but she caught Saraya with a forearm. Rose tried to suplex Saraya back into the ring, but Cameron swept Rose’s legs and Saraya fell on top of Rose. Cameron held onto Rose’s legs and Saraya got the pinfall. The Warrior/Rude finish from WrestleMania V! Love it!