Bobby Lashley: Vince McMahon "Understood" Me, but I Haven’t "Connected" with Triple H

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

Last month, it was reported that Bobby Lashley’s WWE contract was nearing its expiration. In an update, Fightful.com has now revealed that Lashley’s WWE contract is set to expire this week, and those close to him believe he is ready for a return to the wrestling ring.

During an appearance on The Laboratory podcast, Lashley opened up about his professional relationships with Vince McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, stating:

“If I say the wrong thing right now… I had a connection with Vince. Vince understood me. Vince was big on the show. He looked at people that were stars. He saw that in me. There were a lot of little nuggets that Vince would give me throughout my career and tell me different things. Vince looked at me like, ‘I can tell Bobby works his ass off. I can send him anywhere around the country to represent the brand.’ He looked at me like a star. I like Vince.

I haven’t really had too much of a connection with Hunter. Hunter has his guys. I’ve tried to, but we haven’t really worked enough together to get to know each other.”

