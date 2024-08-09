Title Celebration and Four New Matches Announced for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has unveiled an exciting lineup for tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown.

After capturing the United States Championship from Logan Paul at SummerSlam, LA Knight is set to celebrate his victory on SmackDown tonight. The show will also feature a high-stakes number one contender’s match between Andrade and Santos Escobar, with the winner earning a shot at Knight’s newly won title.

In another thrilling match, DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) will face Pretty Deadly in a number one contender’s bout for the WWE Tag Team titles. Gargano and Ciampa are determined to regain the titles after losing them to Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga last Friday.

A singles clash between Jade Cargill and Alba Fyre is also on the card. Last week, Cargill and Bianca Belair were on the brink of winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles from Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, but interference from Blair Davenport led to a disqualification. Now, Cargill will have a chance for payback.

Additionally, The Street Profits are set to take on Austin Theory & Grayson Waller in what promises to be an electrifying tag team showdown. Tonight’s episode will air live from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

WWE SmackDown (Friday, August 9):

- Roman Reigns makes an appearance

- LA Knight celebrates his United States Championship victory

- Number one contender’s match for the United States title: Andrade vs. Santos Escobar

- Number one contender’s match for the WWE Tag Team titles: DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

- Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre

- The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)