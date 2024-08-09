WWE SmackDown Preview: Post-SummerSlam Show Live from Tulsa, OK

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The aftermath of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" continues to unfold tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, airing at 8/7c on FOX live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Headlining this post-SummerSlam edition is the much-anticipated return to television of "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Fans can also look forward to appearances from WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion LA Knight, and AJ Styles. Additionally, the episode will feature a celebration for “Queen” Nia Jax, marking her WWE Women’s Championship victory.