WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE SmackDown Preview: Post-SummerSlam Show Live from Tulsa, OK

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 09, 2024

WWE SmackDown Preview: Post-SummerSlam Show Live from Tulsa, OK

The aftermath of "The Biggest Party of the Summer" continues to unfold tonight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, airing at 8/7c on FOX live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Headlining this post-SummerSlam edition is the much-anticipated return to television of "The Original Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Fans can also look forward to appearances from WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, the newly crowned WWE United States Champion LA Knight, and AJ Styles. Additionally, the episode will feature a celebration for “Queen” Nia Jax, marking her WWE Women’s Championship victory.

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Kevin Sullivan

WWE.com released the following statement regarding the passing of Kevin Sullivan on Friday morning. Kevin Sullivan passes awayWWE is s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 09, 2024 05:43PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88872/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π