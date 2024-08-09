WCW Legend Kevin Sullivan Passes Away at 74

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WCW legend and former booker Kevin Sullivan has sadly passed away at the age of 74. The news of his passing was confirmed by Florida wrestling personality Barry Rose, who shared a heartfelt statement:

“With the heaviest of hearts, we are devastated to have to report the passing of the legendary Kevin Sullivan. May he RIP and his family, friends, and fans find comfort in how much he was loved.”

Sullivan had been facing significant health issues in recent months following an accident at an autograph signing in May. To help with the mounting medical expenses, a GoFundMe page was established last month.

Kevin Sullivan's wrestling career spanned several decades, beginning in 1970. He made his mark in various NWA territories across the United States and became a fixture in promotions such as Championship Wrestling from Florida and Jim Crockett Promotions.

Sullivan, known to many as "The Taskmaster," gained widespread recognition during his time in WCW, where he was the leader of The Dungeon of Doom, famously feuding with Hulk Hogan in the mid-1990s. Beyond his in-ring persona, Sullivan also contributed significantly behind the scenes as a booker for WCW, before retiring from active competition in 1997.

WNS extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Kevin Sullivan during this difficult time.