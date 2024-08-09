Deonna Purrazzo Provides Insight on MJF and Britt Baker Incident

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

One of the big news stories in AEW last week was the reported backstage clash between MJF and Britt Baker, which led to Baker being fined and temporarily suspended.

AEW star Deonna Purrazzo provided some insight into the situation during a recent interview with Stephanie Chase. When asked about the similarities between the AEW and TNA locker rooms and whether this incident was as significant as the public perceived, Purrazzo offered her perspective:

"The locker rooms are very similar. I think this was just one instance (MJF & Britt Baker) that sparked a lot of drama and kind of took on a life of its own. The rumor mill starts going, and things aren’t as they were. People add their two cents, and it makes it way bigger than it was. I think this was an isolated incident because everything else I’ve experienced in this locker room has been supportive, encouraging, with a lot of camaraderie. We just recently celebrated people’s birthdays, had cakes, and sang. I feel this locker room doesn’t get as much credit as it deserves for that type of camaraderie. I don’t know what it was like before, but I can only speak to my experiences, and I feel like it doesn’t get enough credit."

Baker has since made her return to AEW, while MJF was in action on last night’s Dynamite. You can watch Purrazzo’s full interview below.