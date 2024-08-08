WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Judgment Day Members Emotional Over Split

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

Judgment Day Members Emotional Over Split

The Judgment Day has split, ending one of WWE’s most prominent factions.

At WWE SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio shocked fans by betraying Rhea Ripley and costing her the women's world championship after aligning with Liv Morgan. Later in the night, Finn Balor sabotaged Damian Priest by interfering in his match, resulting in Priest losing the world championship to GUNTHER. Despite the betrayal, Priest and Ripley have remained united and are determined to take down the remaining members of Judgment Day, now featuring Morgan and Carlito.

However, the breakup at SummerSlam wasn't without its emotional moments. WRKD Wrestling reports that several Judgment Day members were visibly emotional and sentimental backstage, knowing the group was disbanding. Despite this, WWE management was thrilled with how the storylines unfolded at SummerSlam and highly praised all members for setting up exciting new narratives to close out the summer.


Tags: #wwe #judgment day

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88866/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π