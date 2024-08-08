Judgment Day Members Emotional Over Split

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Judgment Day has split, ending one of WWE’s most prominent factions.

At WWE SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio shocked fans by betraying Rhea Ripley and costing her the women's world championship after aligning with Liv Morgan. Later in the night, Finn Balor sabotaged Damian Priest by interfering in his match, resulting in Priest losing the world championship to GUNTHER. Despite the betrayal, Priest and Ripley have remained united and are determined to take down the remaining members of Judgment Day, now featuring Morgan and Carlito.

However, the breakup at SummerSlam wasn't without its emotional moments. WRKD Wrestling reports that several Judgment Day members were visibly emotional and sentimental backstage, knowing the group was disbanding. Despite this, WWE management was thrilled with how the storylines unfolded at SummerSlam and highly praised all members for setting up exciting new narratives to close out the summer.