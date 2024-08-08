WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Lauds AEW Star for Mastering "Every Aspect of Wrestling"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

During an interview with TalkSPORT, Bryan Danielson shared his admiration for Will Ospreay as a performer:

“You see how good Will Ospreay is. You see it when you watch him. Then you wrestle him and he’s more incredible than you think. When you wrestle him, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how is this possible?’ I didn’t know he was going to be that good at interviews. He’s really good at every aspect of wrestling.”

Danielson also highlighted Ospreay’s authenticity and expressiveness in interviews:

“This is one of the hardest things, I think, in wrestling. Interviews that feel authentic. He is a real person who comes out and you can see the emotion on his face. You can see when he’s happy, you can see when he’s down about something. He’s a very expressive person. That’s a skill that has to be cultivated. His ability to learn new skills is unbelievable. I think the world of him.”

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #will ospreay #bryan danielson

