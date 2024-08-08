WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Unveils Complete Card for August 9th Rampage Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

AEW has revealed the complete lineup for the August 9th episode of Rampage, taped right after the August 7th Dynamite in North Carolina. Here’s what to expect (spoilers for the show can be found here):

- Darby Allin vs. The Butcher
- Nyla Rose vs. Saraya
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Rocky Romero (Bryan Danielson on commentary)
- Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) in action
- Dustin Rhodes to speak

