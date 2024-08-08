AEW Delivers Explosive Backstage Brawl After Wednesday's Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW staged a dramatic angle featuring multiple wrestlers in a chaotic backstage brawl following Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The segment began with Renee Paquette interviewing Jeff Jarrett after his main event loss to Bryan Danielson. The interview was interrupted by Hangman Page, who attacked Jarrett. Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal quickly intervened to defend Jarrett, while Karen Jarrett looked on and tended to her husband.

As AEW referees and officials attempted to break up the Page/Jarrett brawl, another fight erupted between Toni Storm and Mariah May, who crashed into the frame, requiring additional officials to separate them.

Page attacked Jarrett during the Royal Rampage match on Rampage two weeks ago, igniting a feud between the two. Last month, May won the Owen Hart Foundation women’s tournament, earning a shot at Storm’s Women’s World Championship at All In. However, May turned on Storm, who had been her storyline ally.

AEW’s Tony Khan shared details about the angle on social media: