Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Set for a Triumphant Return

Scott D’Amore, former TNA Wrestling President, is spearheading the revival of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.

D’Amore announced this week that Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling will relaunch with events on October 19 and October 20. The lineup includes stars like Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal), Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, and Gisele Shaw, among others.

ONTARIO, CANADA – August 8, 2024 – The iconic Maple Leaf Wrestling brand is making a triumphant return to the professional wrestling scene this October, spearheaded by renowned wrestling promoter Scott D’Amore.

Reviving the historic brand, now known as MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling, the excitement ignites with two electrifying nights of world-class wrestling action titled “Forged in Excellence.”

Maple Leaf Wrestling traces its roots back to the Queensbury Athletic Club in Toronto in the 1930s, which became Maple Leaf Wrestling in the 1940s under Frank Tunney, and ran all the way into the 1980s as one of the world’s premier pro-wrestling territories. In 1984 it was absorbed as part of the WWF expansion, ending the company’s magnificent legacy.

Until now.

“For six decades, Maple Leaf Wrestling hosted a who’s who of the world’s greatest wrestlers,” said Scott D’Amore, MAPLE LEAF PRO President. “Legends like Lou Thesz, Bruno Sammartino, Ric Flair, Andre the Giant and Rowdy Roddy Piper all competed in Maple Leaf. Now, we’re bringing that legacy back with modern-day legends from WWE, New Japan, TNA, AEW and beyond.”

Already confirmed for the two back-to-back events: “The Maharaja” Raj Dhesi (formerly WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal), 2x TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, Knockout Gisele Shaw, New Japan’s KUSHIDA, Alex Zayne, Kevin Knight, TNA’s Jake Something PLUS indie superstars Kylie Rae and Trevor Lee (formerly WWE Superstar Cameron Grimes).

Both nights of MAPLE LEAF PRO Forged in Excellence will stream live on TrillerTV, ensuring fans around the world can witness the return of this historic promotion. In addition to the live shows, MAPLE LEAF PRO is in the process of uploading its historic library to YouTube, Facebook and other digital platforms, allowing fans to relive classic moments from the past.

Maple Leaf Wrestling, once headquartered in the legendary Maple Leaf Gardens, has long been a prestigious brand in wrestling’s storied history. The promotion’s return marks a new chapter in its storied legacy, promising to deliver the same level of excellence and excitement that fans have come to expect.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of wrestling history. Get your tickets starting August 26 for two unforgettable nights of action-packed wrestling.

Event Details:

Event: MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling – Forged in Excellence

Featuring: Raj Dhesi (former WWE Champion), Josh Alexander (2 x TNA champion), TNA Knockout Gisele Shaw, New Japan’s KUSHIDA and many more

Dates: Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20

Location: St. Clair College, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Tickets: On sale starting August 26 at 10 AM ET at mlpwrestling.com

Pay-Per-View: TrillerTV

For more information, visit MLPWrestling.com.