WWE Eyeing AEW Talent: Ricky Starks and Daniel Garcia on Their Radar

With several AEW contracts nearing their expiration date, WWE reportedly has its sights set on a pair of talented wrestlers. According to PWInsider, Ricky Starks and Daniel Garcia are among the AEW stars attracting interest from the Stamford-based company.

Starks has been conspicuously absent from AEW programming since his March 30th appearance on AEW Collision. Initial concerns about an injury were later dispelled by Starks himself, leaving his absence unexplained by AEW. Despite AEW President Tony Khan's desire for Starks' return, reports suggest Starks only rejected one creative direction in recent months – a storyline involving a breakup and subsequent feud with his tag team partner Big Bill.

Further complicating the situation, the exact timeframe for Starks' AEW contract expiration remains undisclosed. Additionally, no reports confirm any formal discussions between Starks and WWE. However, speculation is rife among fans that Starks' connections within WWE, including figures like CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, could entice him to make a jump.

Daniel Garcia also finds himself on the radar, with his AEW contract status unresolved. While Garcia has remained a fixture on AEW shows, a lack of a signed extension fuels the fire of potential movement.

This news comes amidst a period of heightened competition between the two wrestling giants. With talents free to explore options upon contract expiration, both WWE and AEW are likely vying to secure the services of rising stars. Whether Starks and Garcia choose to remain with AEW or explore opportunities in WWE remains to be seen.