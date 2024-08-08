WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Reveals Initial Plans for AEW Debut of Hologram

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 08, 2024

The Hologram was supposed to be an AEW veteran by now.

And then the pandemic happened.

Tony Khan recently appeared on Q101 for an in-depth interview, revealing his original plans for the Hologram character. He explained how he intended to debut the character after the AEW Revolution pay-per-view in 2020.

“Hologram’s a character I’ve really wanted to see in wrestling for a long time,” Khan said. “It was a luchador I had envisioned a long time ago, and honestly, this is the person I wanted to play that role, to be that wrestler. He was a fantastic young talent. I saw him at PWG, and he was 18 years old, and we brought him, when he was a teenager, to Wednesday Night Dynamite, almost five years ago, about four-and-a-half years ago, right after the original Revolution in Chicago.”

Khan continued, “Literally, less than two weeks later, everything was shutting down, it was a crazy time in the world. We had brought him in, I was looking to make him Hologram then, and the world kind of went crazy, and he was locked down in Mexico for a long time. It was a long time before he made it back to America, and then I thought eventually, as things opened up, I really wanted to get Hologram in AEW. It’s been tremendous, it was great having Hologram team with Mistico last Saturday.”

#aew #the hologram #tony khan

